Meghalaya govt launches scholarship to promote academic excellence across state

Shillong, Aug 25 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Monday formally notified the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme (CMSS), 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at expanding access to higher education and promoting academic excellence across the state.

Announced in the state budget 2025-26 by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the scheme will provide a fixed annual scholarship of Rs 6,000 to eligible students domiciled in Meghalaya, from class 11 up to the PhD level, studying in recognised institutions both within and outside the state.

What sets the CMSS apart is the absence of any income ceiling for applicants, thereby allowing all deserving students of Meghalaya to benefit.

Both government and private institution students, including those enrolled in nationally recognised institutions, will be eligible.

The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 80,000 students every year, with the state government earmarking Rs 48 crore annually for its implementation.

Applications will be accepted only through an online mode via a dedicated portal (https://meghalayaone.gov.in), which will go live on September 1.

Required documents include domicile or identity proof such as MHIS Card, MGNREGS Job Card, EPIC, or PDS Card, along with the previous year's marksheet, a passport-size photograph, and a bona fide certificate from the student's institution.

Sangma said the scheme underscores his government's commitment to removing financial barriers in education.

"Education is the foundation for the future of our youth. Through the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme, we are committed to empowering the young people of Meghalaya to pursue their aspirations with confidence," he said.

The education department has urged all eligible students to apply online starting September 1 to avail the benefits of the scheme. PTI JOP MNB