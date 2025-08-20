Meghalaya govt orders detention of 5 drug traffickers for 1 year under PITNDPS

Shillong, Aug 20 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has ordered the detention of five repeat drug traffickers for one year under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS), Social Welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Wednesday The minister said the orders were issued following the recommendation of a three-member Advisory Board headed by a retired Chief Justice under Section 31 of the Act.

Those detained were identified as Pynhoi Nongtdu alias Pun (35) of Thadlaskein in West Jaintia Hills, Hubert Lamphrang Paliar alias Lungrit (22) of Mawiong Pyndengrei in West Khasi Hills, Marwil Nangbah alias Marwil (49) of Lumpariat in Jowai, Rintu G Saika alias Pratap (35) of Nongrim Hills and Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari (50) of Lower Paltan Bazar.

"Since August 2024 till date, the government has secured detention orders against five drug traffickers. These cases were referred to the Advisory Board, and on its approval, detention was ordered under Section 31 of the PITNDPS Act," Lyngdoh told reporters.

He said the state government has intensified its crackdown on the drug menace, citing a seizure of narcotics worth Rs 4 crore in East Jaintia Hills, one of the biggest so far.

The minister added that members of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) who have shown exceptional courage will be felicitated with cash awards and certificates at a programme to be held at the ANTF Directorate in Golflink on Thursday. PTI JOP RG