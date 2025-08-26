Meghalaya govt reviews 107 action plans at 2nd Cabinet Retreat, pushes digital monitoring

Shillong, Aug 26 (PTI) Out of the 107 action plans adopted at the first Cabinet Retreat in Sohra in January, 27 have been completed, 72 are in progress and the rest will be reviewed within the next two to three months, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

Sangma chaired the second cabinet retreat which was attended by senior cabinet ministers, officials and grassroot functionaries.

He said the Meghalaya One portal, with over 7,000 users, has become a key digital monitoring tool with dashboards for tracking tasks assigned to nodal officers.

He stressed that all departmental goals must align with the overall vision of the government and reach citizens at the last mile.

According to the chief minister, Meghalaya may be the only state in India to bring cabinet ministers, senior officials and grassroots functionaries together in such forums.

Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang described the retreat as the only platform in the country where policymakers and block-level officers sit together, urging that the practice continue.

The chief minister also said the state is awaiting clearance from the National Medical Commission to begin academic sessions at the Shillong Medical College in October.

He highlighted CM CONNECT and Village Data Volunteers as new tools to strengthen grievance redressal and service delivery.

Youth-centric initiatives such as CM Elevate and PRIME, expansion of play-based pedagogy in primary schools, and infrastructure development in sports, education and employment were also discussed at the retreat.

Technical sessions covered social welfare, healthcare reforms, finance, housing, rural connectivity and digital infrastructure.

The Human Development Leadership Programme was launched to enable joint field visits by block-level teams from key departments. PTI JOP NN