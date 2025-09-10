Meghalaya govt reviews Japanese Encephalitis spread, Smart City projects make headway

Shillong, Sep 10 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that it is stepping up efforts to combat Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and, at the same time, has made substantial progress in the implementation of projects under the Smart City Mission.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the state reported 236 cases of JE over the past two years — 89 cases in 2023-24 and 147 in 2024-25.

"JE vaccine is part of the universal immunisation programme for children aged 9 to 11 months and 16 to 23 months. Vaccination is key to prevention, and the government is working hard to break down misconceptions," she said.

Replying to a query from TMC legislator Miani D Shira, Lyngdoh said higher vaccination coverage in Garo Hills, between 80 and 95 per cent, has led to fewer cases compared to Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

She cited East Garo Hills (80 per cent), North Garo Hills (84 per cent), South Garo Hills (92 per cent), South West Garo Hills (93 per cent) and West Garo Hills (95 per cent) as examples of districts with strong coverage, against 71 per cent in East Khasi Hills and 82 per cent in Ri-Bhoi.

On the Smart City Mission, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said overall physical progress stood at 77.81 per cent as of July.

He said the initial phase had focused more on the construction of commercial complexes, but added, "This might be the case in the first phase, but other important projects will be included in the second phase." Responding to concerns raised by VPP legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit, Dhar informed that open-air gyms were being built at several locations in Shillong, including the Governor's House, Mawprem and Laitumkhrah, at a project cost of Rs 5 crore.

On the Polo commercial complex, which was recently inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dhar said it is in the process of being operationalised with 109 shops.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma pressed for details on quality audits of the Polo complex and alleged a "huge withdrawal of salary" by the Smart City project CEO.

Dhar responded that the audit had been conducted but sought time to reply to the salary details.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma clarified that the government had initially floated a tender for the entire Polo complex but received no bidders.

"We are now examining whether to go floor-wise or shop-wise for allotment of stalls. Very soon we will be finalising that," he said.

On outsourcing the management of the complex instead of engaging unemployed youth directly, the CM said, "The government had to follow procedure and ensure maximum revenue. However, multiple projects are being implemented to address employment concerns." PTI JOP MNB