Meghalaya govt sanctions over Rs 15 crore for indigenous cultural centre of ‘Seng Khasi'

Shillong, Apr 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said his government sanctioned over Rs 15 crore for the construction of an indigenous cultural centre of the ‘Seng Khasi', which would replace the existing structure built in 1951.

Sangma made the announcement while attending the Shad Suk Mynsiem festival of the ‘Seng Khasi’, an indigenous faith of the Khasi tribals, here on Monday.

“The Seng Khasi has played a significant role in preserving indigenous Khasi traditions and faith... happy to announce that the government is sanctioning Rs 15.37 crore for the construction of an Indigenous Culture Centre of Seng Khasi,” Sangma said in a post on X.

"The Meghalaya government will finally be able to fulfil the long-pending demand of the Seng Khasi," he said.

The CM had recently announced a cultural centre for the Karbis to be built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Similar fundings have also been provided for the Rabha, Koch and Hajong communities, officials said. PTI JOP RBT