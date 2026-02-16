Meghalaya govt sets date for Garo hills district council polls on April 10

Shillong, Feb 16 (PTI) Meghalaya government on Monday announced elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 10, with counting of votes scheduled for April 14.
GHADC is one of the three autonomous tribal councils in Meghalaya constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The announcement was made by Minister Wailadmiki Shylla after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.
"The date of polling has been fixed on April 10 while the date of counting is on April 14," Shylla told reporters.
The minister said the gazette notification for the elections will be issued on March 9, while the last date for filing nominations has been fixed as March 16.
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on the same day after 3 pm, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till March 17.
The finalisation and publication of valid nominations, along with allotment of election symbols, will be carried out on March 18.
Officials said preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of the polls, with arrangements being made in coordination with district authorities and law enforcement agencies.
GHADC elections are expected to witness keen political contest as opposition TMC is also likely to put up a one-on-one contest in most of the constituencies.
Meanwhile, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) announced a list of 24 candidates, denying a ticket to the incumbent chief executive member of the council, signalling a significant reshuffle within the party ahead of the polls. PTI JOP MNB