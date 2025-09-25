Meghalaya govt sets up panel to verify Central Empowered Committee findings on tech varsity

Shillong, Sep 25 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has ordered a probe into the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) report on alleged forest land encroachment by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Thursday.

Allegations of forest land encroachment at the USTM, raised through a petition by Assam BJP leader Jitul Deka, led the CEC to investigate the matter.

"We have constituted a committee to thoroughly examine all details and inspect the sites as highlighted in the CEC report. The panel includes members from the Pollution Control Board, Mining and Geology Department, and the district administration," said Tynsong.

The committee, chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nongpoh, is tasked with verifying facts on the ground before the government takes a final decision.

"If you blindly say everything must be closed down, I think that is wrong," Tynsong emphasised.

The committee has been given until October 15 to submit its findings, which will form the basis for the state's final stance.

Tynsong reiterated, "Our approach is not one of inaction but of due diligence. Once we get the report, we will be able to take an informed decision." Established in 2008, USTM is a prominent educational institution in Meghalaya.

In its September report, the CEC alleged that USTM had illegally occupied over 25 hectares of forest land in two phases, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and recommended penalties, totalling Rs 150.35 crore. PTI JOP MNB