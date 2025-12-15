Meghalaya govt to set up urban warfare training facility, counter-insurgency school

Shillong, Dec 15 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Monday notified the setting up of an Urban Warfare Training Facility (UWTF) to provide realistic and scalable training to police personnel, officials said.

The facility will come up at Mawiong, around 20km from here.

According to a notification by the Home (Police) Department, the facility will offer training ranging from basic Close Quarter Battle (CQB) techniques to advanced operations such as multi-storey building clearance, hostage rescue, breaching and integration of urban surveillance systems.

The facility is aimed at strengthening the state's operational capacity, reducing risks to security forces and improving inter-agency coordination during urban security operations, the notification said.

In a separate notification, the government also approved the establishment of a Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) school at Baghmara in South Garo Hills district.

The CIJW school will impart specialised training in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare to state police personnel and commando forces, and will also train special units engaged in jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations, officials said. PTI JOP MNB