Meghalaya govt, USTM refute Assam CM's ‘fake varsity’ charges, demand proof

Shillong, Feb 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya government and USTM on Wednesday refuted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'fake university' charges on the university and urged him to prove the allegation.

"The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is a state university. We are serious when it comes to education in the state. If someone is serious with their allegations, we urge them to come up with proof," education minister Rakkam Sangma said.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said USTM is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"All degrees of USTM are recognised by the UGC. So the charges of fake degrees do not arise," he said.

The varsity also strongly refuted Sarma's allegation. "The USTM with all statutory credentials has been contributing immensely to higher education, research, and social welfare since its inception in 2011. Such statements not just defame the university but also question the credibility of the highest statutory and accreditation bodies of the government of India, which has recognised the quality and educational standard of the university over the years," the institute said in a statement.

With NAAC A+ grade, the USTM was also ranked among the top 200 universities of the country last year and was ranked 52 in the Nature Index, an indicator of the quality of research and scientific output, it added.

"We urge the Assam Chief Minister to engage in a fact-based discourse, acknowledging the contributions made by USTM towards higher education. We openly welcome any inquiry or investigation by any authority for cross-verification of facts and figures," it said.

Stating that teaching, learning and evaluation are conducted strictly according to the guidelines of UGC, the USTM said, "The PhD programme is conducted with firm adherence to UGC regulations as revised from time to time and follows a rigorous and transparent research process, often exceeding the standards set by premier institutions." According to the university, external experts from premier institutions like IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University, AMU, JNU, Delhi University, Gauhati University and other premier institutions of the country are part of the quality evaluation of degrees.

"We categorically reject the unfounded accusations against USTM. Such statements not only tarnish the image of a credible educational institution but also demoralizes thousands of students, faculty members, and researchers striving for excellence," it added. PTI JOP MNB