Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) A government vehicle was torched by unidentified persons in Shillong on Monday, police said.

The vehicle, parked near a post office in Umkdait locality, was found gutted, a police officer said.

It is suspected that the incident took place in the early hours, he said.

The vehicle was totally damaged, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation was underway. PTI JOP ACD