Meghalaya Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Shillong, Oct 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

The governor in a message said, "On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which also marks the International Day of Non-Violence, I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all. Gandhiji's unwavering commitment to truth, non-violence, and selfless service remains pivotal in shaping a just society." He further remarked, "The global observance of the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2 underscores the continued relevance of Gandhiji's principles, especially in today's world marked by conflict, inequality, and environmental challenges. May the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti inspire us to lead with integrity, serve with humility, and act with courage in the pursuit of a better tomorrow." Chief Minister Conrad Sangma paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Sangma said, "Paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Ji at Raj Ghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti2025. His enduring legacy of truth, non-violence, and selfless service continues to guide and inspire us toward a more peaceful and compassionate world." "Humble tribute to the Father of the Nation on #gandhijayanti2025. May the ideals of Gandhi ji encourage us to live in peace and harmony and may his values inspire us to serve the nation with selflessness and humility," the CM said in another post on X.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government on Thursday held a solemn ceremony at the Main Secretariat here to mark the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior officials, staff, and dignitaries gathered to pay floral tributes to the Mahatma and reflect on his enduring legacy.

The programme was led by Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed, who laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahammed highlighted the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's principles in today's world, urging officials to uphold the values of truth, simplicity, and unity in both public service and personal conduct.