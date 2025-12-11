Meghalaya HC orders govt to hand over land to AAI for Shillong airport expansion by Jan 10

Shillong, Dec 11 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court has asked the state government to fast-track land acquisition for Shillong airport expansion, directing that the required land be handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by January 10 next.

Taking note of action taken reports filed by the state and AAI, the court said the earlier timeline, which envisaged handing over unencumbered land by January 20 and transfer of possession by January 31, would further delay the long-pending project.

It directed the deputy commissioner of Ri-Bhoi district and the transport department to complete direct purchase of 11.75 acres of private land and hand it over to AAI on or before January 10, 2026.

On the proposed exchange of 10.30 acres of defence land, the court recorded that the deputy commissioner, in coordination with defence authorities, had identified suitable land for the purpose.

The state cabinet has already approved direct purchase of 7.725 acres. The transport department was instructed to transfer funds to the DC within a fortnight to facilitate the purchase.

The authorities were also asked to expedite obstacle removal within four months.

The court was informed that AAI is in the process of obtaining concept and design approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for runway extension and allied works.

The bench directed AAI to pursue the matter with the DGCA and asked the regulator to promptly respond to any approval sought so that the project can move forward without further delay.

In its affidavit, AAI said it had initially floated a tender for Phase-I airside works in March 2025, but the process had to be cancelled after the lowest bidder submitted false documents.

A fresh tender was issued on September 9, 2025, and technical evaluation of bids opened on October 27 is under way.

The evaluation is expected to be completed by December 31, after which financial bids will be opened.

The court also noted that the public hearing for environmental clearance was held on October 7 at Umroi Airport, and the report has been forwarded to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

AAI is awaiting communication on the status of the clearance.

Directing all authorities to expedite pending formalities and clearances required before awarding the work to the successful bidder, the court expressed hope that AAI would be in a position to identify the selected contractor by the next hearing.

The bench further instructed the deputy commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, the joint secretary of the transport department and the station commander, Umroi, to hold a joint meeting to resolve valuation issues relating to land meant for exchange with defence authorities.

The outcome is to be placed before the court on the next date of hearing.

The matter has been adjourned to February 10, 2026. PTI JOP MNB