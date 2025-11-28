Meghalaya HC orders status quo on demolition of historic Bidhan Bhavan

Shillong, Nov 28 (PTI) The High Court of Meghalaya has ordered a status quo on the proposed demolition of 'Bidhan Bhavan' or 'Roy Villa', a heritage property.

Bidhan Bhavan, also known as Roy Villa, was constructed before 1923 by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who later became Chief Minister of West Bengal, and it served as a summer retreat for his family.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee on Thursday directed that the matter be placed before the regular PIL bench of the Chief Justice and that the status quo on the property be maintained until the next hearing.

A PIL concerning the property, currently functioning as state Circuit House, was registered earlier this month following a letter addressed to Chief Justice Soumen Sen.

The letter highlighted the villa's historical and architectural significance.

During Thursday's hearing, a short affidavit was filed on behalf of the state government.

The Advocate General told the court that a more detailed affidavit would be submitted after examining records related to the property's history and its transition into a Circuit House.

