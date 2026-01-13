Meghalaya health authorities order testing of fish sold in markets

Shillong, Jan 13 (PTI) Meghalaya Health authorities have ordered testing of fish sold in local markets, most of which are supplied from neighbouring Assam, following reports of metal contamination in that state.

The move follows inputs indicating the presence of lead and other heavy metals beyond permissible limits in certain fish consignments originating from Assam, an officer said on Tuesday.

"Food Safety Officers have been directed to collect samples from wholesale points, retail markets and entry points across the state and send them to authorised laboratories for testing," a senior food safety officer told PTI.

Meghalaya largely depends on Assam and Andhra Pradesh to meet its fish demand, as government agencies are ramping up local fish production.

The food safety authorities have directed officers to intensify inspections and ensure strict compliance with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Fish found unfit for human consumption will be seized and destroyed, and legal action will be initiated against violators, the officer added. PTI JOP RG