Meghalaya: Heroin worth Rs 2.5 cr seized, 2 arrested

Jowai (Meghalaya), Sep 29 (PTI) Two persons from Manipur were arrested and heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force intercepted a vehicle near Phramer Mer police traffic cell late on Sunday night, district Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad told PTI.

The Jowai-bound vehicle coming from Khliehriat was searched and 50 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 512.63 gm were seized, he said.

The two occupants -- identified as Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, respectively – were arrested, he said.

The seized narcotics are worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, he added.

Currency notes of various countries, including India, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Myanmar, and two mobile phones were also seized.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway to trace the supply chain and find out cross-border links, if any, he added. PTI JOP ACD