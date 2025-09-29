Meghalaya: Heroin worth Rs 2.5 cr seized, 2 from Manipur arrested

Jowai/Imphal, Sep 29 (PTI) Two persons from Manipur were arrested and heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday.

Former chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, said that the drug bust exposed serious issues that go beyond state borders and threaten national security.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force intercepted a vehicle near Phramer Mer police traffic cell late on Sunday night, district Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad told PTI.

The Jowai-bound vehicle coming from Khliehriat was searched and 50 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 512.63 gm were seized, he said.

The two occupants -- identified as Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, respectively – were arrested, he said.

The seized narcotics are worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, he added.

Indian currency notes worth Rs 6,775, besides foreign currency notes, including 3,000 Korean Won, 500 Kazakhstani Tenge and 10 Myanmar Kyat, and two mobile phones were also seized.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway to trace the supply chain and find out cross-border links, if any, he added.

The police appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the law enforcement agencies.

Biren Singh, in an X post, said, "A major drug bust in Meghalaya has exposed serious issues that go beyond state borders and threaten national security. Two individuals from Manipur, Chuchung Serto (Kangpokpi) and Thanggin Towthang (Churachandpur), were arrested with over 512 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore. What's more alarming is the recovery of foreign currencies, including South Korean Won, Kazakhstan Tenge, and Burmese Kyat, suggesting possible international drug links." "This is exactly the kind of concern I have been raising for a long time, and now it's in front of us. The presence of foreign money and the scale of trafficking point toward a larger network that must be investigated thoroughly. This is not just about Northeast India, this is a national issue that affects the safety and future of our youth. We must speak up, act now, and ensure justice is done," he added.