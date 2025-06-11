Meghalaya murder: Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, her aides produced before court in Shillong

Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and four of her aides were produced before a court in Shillong on Wednesday, police said.

She was brought here on Tuesday midnight while the other accused reached on Wednesday on transit remand, a senior officer said.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, while her aides were apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Sonam and her four aides have been produced before the court here," the officer said.

The special investigation team will seek police custody of the accused to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra, the officer said.

The SIT has secured a six-day remand for the accused persons from Indore and that of three days for one arrested from Ghazipur, he added.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.