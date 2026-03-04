Meghalaya IAS officer celebrates Holi by painting house of PMAY beneficiary

Shillong, Mar 4 (PTI) In a heartwarming Holi gesture, an IAS officer set aside festive revelry to help paint the newly built home of a woman beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in remote Myrkhan village of Meghalaya.

Swapnil Tembe, who holds charge as secretary of the finance department, was joined by his mother, friends, and colleagues, turning the festival of colours into a moment of shared labour and quiet joy for the beneficiary family.

"On the occasion of Holi 2026, went to Myrkhan Village to paint the house of a PMAY beneficiary. #HappyHoli," the officer said in a brief message on his social media handle.

"Let us bring colours to people's lives. That is how I like to celebrate Holi. Thank you @emi_daka for co-sponsoring the paints !" he added.

Villagers joined in the effort, bringing brushes, colours and festive cheer as the fresh walls of the house slowly came alive.

For the beneficiary, the day marked more than just the finishing touches on a new house; it was a moment that reflected community participation and the promise of a dignified home.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) aims to provide affordable housing to poor and vulnerable families across India. So far, over 23,600 houses sanctioned under PMAY (Urban and Gramin) have been completed out of more than 25,000 units approved in the state. PTI JOP MNB