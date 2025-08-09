Meghalaya: IDSP issues advisory asking people to get hospital treatment at first sign of GBS

Shillong, Aug 9 (PTI) The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in Meghalaya has issued an advisory, urging people to immediately get treated at hospitals at the first sign of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) to tackle any potential outbreak.

The advisory was issued on Friday night after GBS was detected in Pune recently.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, often after infections such as respiratory illnesses, gastroenteritis, dengue or Zika virus.

Early symptoms include weakness, tingling or numbness starting in the legs, difficulty walking or climbing stairs, loss of balance or coordination, and in severe cases, trouble breathing, swallowing or speaking -- which require urgent medical care.

The advisory recommends avoiding self-medication, maintaining hygiene, steering clear of contaminated or raw food, protection against mosquito bites in dengue or Zika-prone areas, and eating nutritious food to strengthen immunity.

The recent GBS outbreak in Pune, Maharashtra, has heightened concerns among public health authorities at both the state and central levels.

