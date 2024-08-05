Meghalaya imposes night curfew along border with Bangladesh

Shillong, Aug 5 (PTI) Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the state government has decided to impose a curfew along the international border with Bangladesh, amid the unrest in the neighbouring country.

The curfew along over 444 km of the boundary stretch will be applicable from 6 pm to 6 am daily until further notice, he said.

The decision was taken during an urgent meeting with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the Meghalaya Police.

"In view of the volatile situation, the state government has decided to impose night curfew along the international border with Bangladesh," Tynsong said.

The BSF has issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said.