Meghalaya inks pact with Abhinav Bindra Foundation to roll out Olympic Values Education Programme

Shillong, Aug 19 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation to launch the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) across schools in the state, officials said.

The OVEP is a global initiative that seeks to harness the power of sport and Olympism to instill values of excellence, respect and friendship among youth while promoting life skills, holistic development and community well-being, they said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, among others.

Describing the initiative as "meaningful and game-changing," Sangma said the state was committed to keeping youth at the centre of its decision-making.

"Every policy we come up with, every programme we do is to ensure that the youth come out as responsible and productive citizens of our state and our nation," he said.

The chief minister said the MoU would help shape young people not only from the sporting aspect, but also in instilling values of excellence, friendship and respect.

"Youth comprise approximately 50 per cent of the population in Meghalaya. So, it is very crucial for the state to ensure that we invest in our youth. Whether they are in sports or not, the values that they will get from this programme will be inculcated in them and will help them in every walk of their lives," he added.

Bindra, stressing on the importance of sports in teaching humility, resilience, teamwork and respect, said the OVEP aims to inculcate these values through experiential learning.

"Through sports, we hope to inculcate these values in all youths, so they become successful in all that they do," he said.

Officials said the programme in Meghalaya will integrate traditional indigenous sports and cultural activities to make it relatable for students.

It will also involve parents, community leaders and local youth groups to ensure that Olympic values reach the wider community.

The initiative will focus on inclusivity, reaching out to children from marginalised communities and students with disabilities.

Teachers will be trained and equipped to adapt activities to diverse needs, ensuring that every student benefits from sports-based learning.

The launch of OVEP in Meghalaya is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 which emphasises experiential learning, sports integration and holistic child development.

With the state's access to community playgrounds and open fields, the programme aims to create a culture of physical activity and value-based education, officials added. PTI JOP MNB