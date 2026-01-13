Meghalaya: Knowledge of local language mandatory for all posts under District Selection Committee

Shillong, Jan 13 (PTI) The Meghalaya government said knowledge of the local language is mandatory for recruitment to all posts under the District Selection Committee.

Personnel Department Commissioner and Secretary CVD Diengdoh on Tuesday said the decision follows an office memorandum issued earlier and makes it compulsory for candidates to clear a qualifying paper in the local language of the district where the post is located.

Candidates applying for posts in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts will be required to write and comprehend Khasi, while those seeking appointment in the Garo Hills districts must clear a test in Garo, according to the official.

"It is mandatory for a candidate applying for all categories of posts which fall under the purview of the district selection committee to clear a qualifying paper on knowledge of the local language of a particular district," the office memorandum issued on Monday said.

Five districts in the Khasi Hills and two districts in Jaintia Hills region are to set the syllabus that makes grammar and composition in Khasi mandatory, while the remaining five districts in the Garo Hills will have a paper in Garo language.

"The objective is to ensure that personnel recruited at the district level are able to effectively communicate with the local population and discharge their duties more efficiently," an official of the Personnel Department said.

He said this is a qualifying paper, and clearing it is essential for eligibility.

The prescribed syllabus for the local language paper will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable to all future recruitment processes conducted by the District Selection Committees across Meghalaya.

Last month, the Meghalaya Cabinet had given a nod to a proposal of the Education department to make Khasi and Garo language mandatory as part of the curriculum in early classes for students across the state. PTI JOP RG