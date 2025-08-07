Meghalaya legalises traditional fermented alcoholic beverages

Shillong, Aug 7 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved a new rule to allow traditional alcoholic beverages to be produced and sold legally under proper licencing, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

The new rule is applicable only to fermented local drinks traditionally made by indigenous communities across the state, such as bitchi, and excludes distilled liquor, which falls under a separate category, he said.

"Until now, there was no legal framework to regulate or support our traditional fermented beverages," Sangma said after the Cabinet meeting.

"We are recognising and promoting local fermented brews by giving individuals, entrepreneurs, societies and firms a chance to get a proper licence to produce and sell," the chief minister said, adding that the move is expected to boost local businesses and tourism by ensuring safe, quality-controlled production while preserving the state's traditional knowledge systems.

"This is a step forward in preserving tradition, empowering local entrepreneurs, and responsibly tapping into our rich heritage," he added. PTI JOP MNB