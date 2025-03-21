Meghalaya leveraging cutting-edge technology to combat tuberculosis

Shillong, Mar 21 (PTI) Meghalaya has revolutionised its approach to tuberculosis (TB) screening and diagnosis, by harnessing cutting-edge technology to detect and treat the disease faster than ever before in the state, especially in the hard-to-reach regions.

To ensure healthcare accessibility, the state has mobilised an innovative solution -- taking portable Artificial Intelligence enabled X-ray machines for TB screening directly to vulnerable populations, and intensifying screening efforts under the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

In the rugged, mountainous landscapes of Meghalaya, where hamlets are often tucked away in hard-to-reach valleys, accessing timely healthcare can be a formidable challenge, said Dr Amica Joan Rynjah, a pulmonologist and Assistant Programme officer, National TB Elimination Programme, Meghalaya.

With 16 mobile X-ray units strategically deployed across its seven districts, Meghalaya is ensuring that even the most remote communities receive life-saving screening and diagnostics.

Rynjah said, "This initiative is more than just a logistical feat. It is a game changer in early TB detection, bridging the gap between geographic barriers and essential healthcare." "In hard-to access terrains, technicians take these portable X-ray machines to door steps on motorbikes," she added.

All abnormal X-ray readings are promptly forwarded for confirmatory reports by radiologists, ensuring accuracy in diagnosis, she said.

Parallelly, the number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines for TB testing has skyrocketed from just 29 in 2021 to an impressive 80 in 2024, officials said.

This expansion has dramatically improved early detection, ensuring that a remarkable 85 per cent of TB patients now receive an upfront NAAT test, they said.

"This unprecedented scale up is not just about numbers. It is about lives saved, faster interventions, and a decisive step toward eliminating TB," said Ram Kumar S, Mission Director, National Health Mission.

He said Meghalaya is proving that early detection saves lives and it is doing so at an unprecedented scale.

Applying a critical lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic -- "test more to find more" -- the state has intensified TB testing, leading to a surge in presumptive TB examination, Ram Kumar said.

Back in 2015, 845 people per lakh were being tested for TB. Fast forward to 2024, and that number has skyrocketed to 1,911 per lakh, ensuring more cases are caught early and treated before they escalate.

"This aggressive, data-driven approach is not just about increasing numbers. It is about breaking the cycle of late-stage diagnoses and preventable deaths. By treating testing as the first line of defence, Meghalaya is emerging as a leader in TB control, setting a blueprint for other states looking to curb the spread of the disease," Ram Kumar said.

The 100-days TB Elimination Campaign is being implemented in five districts where the burden of the disease is on the higher side -- East Khasi Hills, Ribhoi, East Garo Hills, West Garo hills and South Garo hills.

The programme notified 4,573 TB cases in 2024 in Meghalaya and since December 7, 867 patients have been tested positive for TB. The TB death rate has been 5 to 6 per cent over the last four years and is showing a decline in trend, said Dr Amica Joan Rynjah. PTI PLB RUK RUK