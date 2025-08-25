Meghalaya: Mendipathar must be linked with goods train services, says Tura MP

Shillong, Aug 25 (PTI) Amidst protests against railway expansion in eastern Meghalaya, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Monday stressed the urgent need for a goods train from Mendipathar, saying Garo Hills cannot fully benefit from rail connectivity without it.

Mendipathar, located in North Garo Hills, became Meghalaya’s first and only railway station in November 2014. Currently, only two passenger trains operate between Mendipathar and Guwahati.

Several pro-Inner Line Permit (ILP) organisations have opposed railway expansion in the state, fearing it would lead to unchecked influx of outsiders and demographic changes.

The MP said he has raised the demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who have assured him that the matter will be examined.

"Unless we get a goods train from Mendipathar, Garo Hills will not benefit," Sangma told reporters.

The MP, however, ruled out immediate extension of railway lines to Jengjal or other parts of Garo Hills, but maintained that Mendipathar should be connected to every corner of the country with proper safeguards.

Highlighting the economic potential of the region, Sangma said, "We are talking about agro industries and entrepreneurship. Unless we have a goods train, where will our products be delivered, and how will we market them? Since Garo Hills is an organic area, we can focus on organic agriculture and export our produce to other states." PTI JOP MNB