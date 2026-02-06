Meghalaya mine blast: 2 persons arrested as CM warns of strict action

Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Police have arrested two persons in connection with a blast in an illegal coal mine that claimed 18 lives, even as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that his government would take stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

Director General of Police I Nongrang said that besides the two arrests, a third person has been identified in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

At least 18 people have been killed and eight others injured in an explosion at the illegal mine in remote Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

Seven of the eight injured miners have been identified. Four are from Nepal, two from Assam and one is a local, another police officer said, adding they are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Shillong.

"The process of identifying the deceased is underway," the officer told PTI.

The CM has, meanwhile, asked two cabinet ministers to visit the spot, meet officials and take stock of the rescue, relief and law and order situation.

Senior police officers, including the Inspector General of Police of the range, and officials of the mining department are already present at the site, he said.

Sangma said the police have been instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the incident and warned that illegal mining activities would not be tolerated.

With the start of scientific mining, miners are expected to apply for legal mining licences, he said, adding that the option is now available and such incidents cannot be allowed to happen.

The chief minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each from the state government to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Friday morning at 9.55 am with multiple agencies pressed into service amid fears that more people might be trapped.

Two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), one Special Rescue Team (SRT) and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed at the site, an official said.

Additional medical teams from Jowai and Shillong have been mobilised, with seven ambulances dispatched from Jowai.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also deployed one deputy commandant, 15 personnel, two ambulances with nursing staffers and two doctors to assist in the operation.

The rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated manner with all agencies on the ground, and medical support has been strengthened to handle the injured, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

Officials said the Army and the Air Force have also been kept on standby as rescue efforts continue.

The district administration and the SDMA are closely monitoring the situation, they added.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Sangma and assured him of all possible support from the Centre for the ongoing rescue operations.

The Meghalaya High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident and directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest mine owners and operators involved in illegal mining.

The court has also summoned the two officers to appear in person with details of action taken.

The incident has again brought focus on illegal coal mining in the state.

The National Green Tribunal had banned rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, along with restrictions on the transportation of illegally mined coal, citing environmental damage and safety hazards. Despite the ban, the state has witnessed a series of fatal accidents in coal mines in recent years.

The state government has said mining will now be allowed only under scientific and regulated procedures, and miners have been urged to obtain proper licences and operate strictly within the legal framework.

Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat-holes", as each just about fits one person. PTI JOP ACD