Meghalaya mine blast: Assam announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for 3 victims' families

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) The Assam government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of three labourers from the state who were among those killed in a coal mine blast in adjoining Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he has also instructed a cabinet minister and the MLA of Katigorah assembly constituency, from where the victims hailed, to visit the bereaved families.

At least 18 labourers were killed, and several others were feared trapped following an explosion in an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

Sarma said three of the victims have been identified as hailing from Katigorah area in Barak Valley.

"We have sought details of the victims who are from Assam. Our chief secretary is in touch with his Meghalaya counterpart," he said.

The chief minister announced the ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

"I have requested Katigorah MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and my colleague minister Kaushik Rai to visit the families of the victims," he added.

In an X post earlier, Sarma condoled the deaths in the blast.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this moment of immense grief," Sarma said. PTI SSG SSG ACD