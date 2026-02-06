Meghalaya mine blast: Deceased include 2 brothers from Nepal

Khliehriat (Meghalaya), Feb 6 (PTI) Two brothers from Nepal were among the 18 labourers killed in an explosion inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Friday.

Of the eight workers injured in the blast on Thursday, four are from the neighbouring country.

The two deceased brothers are identified as Purna Bahadur Khapangi Magar (27) and Surendra Khapangi Magar (24), residents of Salghari Bhanjyang in Ward no. one of Barahapokhari Rural Municipality in Nepal's Khotang district, the officials said.

Both died on the spot in the blast at an illegal coal mine operating in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village.

Their relatives told PTI at the site that three other workers from the same village were injured in the explosion. They are Nar Bahadur Khapangi Magar (35), Bam Bahadur Khapangi Magar (45) and Karna Bahadur Khapangi Magar (40).

The condition of Nar Bahadur and Bam Bahadur was reported to be critical.

Another Nepali worker, Lalit Bahadur Magar of Udayapur district, also suffered injuries in the incident, he said.

Officials said that of the seven Nepali workers employed at the mine, only Tarabal Magar of Barahapokhari escaped unhurt and later informed the families of the victims over the phone.

Relatives said the group had left their village in Nepal for employment in the coal mines in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on December 18 last year.

Meanwhile, the identification process of the remaining deceased people is underway.

Two injured victims from Assam are also undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shillong. They were identified as Deb Malakar (25) and Jamil Ahmed (36), officials said.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site, while the district administration is investigating the incident, they added. PTI JOP NN