Meghalaya mine blast: HC asks authorities to arrest culprits, summons officials

Shillong, Feb 5 (PTI) Taking serious note of the coal mine explosion in East Jaintia Hills district that left at least 18 people dead, the Meghalaya High Court on Thursday directed the authorities to arrest those responsible for illegal mining activities and summoned the district SP and deputy commissioner to appear before it on February 9.

A division bench of Justices HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh took suo motu cognisance of reports of the blast in alleged illegal coal mines in the Thangsku area.

Taking judicial notice of the incident based on electronic media reports, the bench expressed concern over the continuation of illegal coal mining in the area despite a reported loss of life in a similar incident on January 14 this year.

The court directed the deputy commissioner and cuperintendent of police of East Jaintia Hills to take immediate steps to identify and arrest the mine owners and operators involved in the alleged illegal mining activities and to seize all incriminating materials.

It also directed the authorities to ensure that immediate assistance and medical aid are provided to the affected and injured persons to the extent possible.

The court also asked the deputy commissioner and SP to appear in person before it at 10.30 am on February 9 with details of action taken and to furnish reasons explaining how the situation was allowed to continue.

The court said further orders would follow in the event of non-compliance.

It directed the registry to communicate a copy of the order to the deputy commissioner and SP of East Jaintia Hills through email and hard copy, and also to furnish a copy to the Advocate General the same day.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 9. PTI JOP NN