Meghalaya Minister urges Chhattisgarh CM to ensure release of two arrested nuns

Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Cabinet minister AL Hek on Tuesday urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to ensure the release of two Catholic nuns who were arrested from Durg Railway Station on July 25.

The two nuns were arrested following an FIR reportedly filed by members of the Bajrang Dal.

In a letter to the Chhattisgarh CM, Hek, a BJP MLA in Christian-majority Meghalaya, expressed "deep concern" over the arrest of the nuns and called for a fair investigation into the matter.

"With a deep sense of concern, I humbly request your good office for the immediate release of the said nuns and to take appropriate steps to interrogate the causes and ground realities of the matter," the senior BJP leader stated. PTI JOP RG