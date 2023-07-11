Meghalaya minister's home attacked, 1 arrested

Shillong, Jul 11 (PTI) A man was arrested after he allegedly threw stones at the residence of Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm, Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger said.

The man, identified as Teibor Lyting -- a resident of Malki, is being interrogated to know if he acted alone or with a group, and also to find the motive of the attack, the officer said.

According to the minister's family, they heard noises of glass shattering.

"The attacker pelted stones twice following which we alerted the police," a family member said.

The incident happened days after the nearby police station at Laitumkhrah was attacked, and four vehicles parked on its campus were torched. The incident happened after a drunken brawl inside the police station escalated. PTI JOP SOM SOM