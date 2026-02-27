Meghalaya MLAs ditch official cars for bus tour to new Shillong township

Shillong, Feb 27 (PTI) Meghalaya MLAs on Friday set aside their official cars and chauffeurs and boarded a bus to the New Shillong Township, where Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma showcased key infrastructure projects, including the upcoming secretariat and the new legislative assembly building.

The bus ride, organised to mark the conclusion of the Budget Session, was described as lively, with legislators interacting and receiving updates on the progress of the ambitious projects coming up in the township.

Sangma highlighted the scale of investments being made in the new state secretariat, the legislative assembly building and other ongoing constructions aimed at transforming the administrative and institutional landscape of the state.

Describing development as an inclusive journey, the chief minister said enabling elected representatives to witness the projects firsthand would help build a shared vision for Meghalaya's future.

During the programme, Sangma also flagged-off 15 modern city buses under the brand 'Ka Bos jong ngi' (Our Bus) as part of a pilot phase of a broader mobility reform initiative to decongest Shillong and strengthen structured public transport in the state capital.

The initial trial phase will see the buses operate at 20-30 minute intervals on the IIM Shillong-Upper Shillong route via Civil Hospital, with a month-long trial allowing public feedback before the introduction of additional buses at improved frequency across more routes.

The buses are equipped with GPS tracking, air-conditioning, mobile charging points and digital ticketing, and will be supported by a dedicated mobile application for real-time tracking and online booking, officials said. PTI JOP MNB