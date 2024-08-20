Meghalaya MLAs who quit Congress lured by money, position: Party chief

Shillong, Aug 20 (PTI) A day after the opposition Congress in Meghalaya suffered a major blow after three of its four MLAs joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP), state president of the grand old party Vincent H Pala alleged that the trio was lured by money, power and position.

With the defection of the three, the Congress has been reduced to a one-member party in the Assembly, the sole legislator being the Leader of the Opposition RV Lyngdoh.

The NPP, on the other hand, secured 31 seats on its own in the 60-member House, though one seat is vacant. Meghalaya is ruled by a coalition, comprising other parties such as the UDP and BJP.

"The three MLAs who deserted the party were lured by money, power, and position. I am not surprised. It is happening everywhere," Pala told PTI.

He said the party is closely examining the move of the three MLAs - former state party president Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang and Charles Marngar.

In an order on Monday, Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma said that the three will be allotted seats as members of the NPP in the House.

The Congress suspended Charles Marngar and Gabriel Wahlang for six years for “hobnobbing” with the ruling NPP.

Pala said the All India Congress Committee is being updated on the development in the state. PTI JOP NN