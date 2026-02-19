Meghalaya MP dies while playing futsal in Shillong

Shillong, Feb 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP and VPP leader Ricky Andrew J Syngkon died at a hospital on Thursday evening, shortly after collapsing while playing futsal in Shillong, party officials said.

Doctors at the hospital here declared him dead around 8:45 pm, a senior Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader told PTI.

Party colleagues and close associates said the parliamentarian was participating in a friendly futsal session when the incident occurred.

Syngkon, who represented the Shillong parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, was known for his active public engagements and grassroots outreach across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed shock over Syngkon’s death, describing him as a committed public representative who worked tirelessly for the welfare of people.

Leaders cutting across party lines also mourned his demise, recalling the MP’s role in raising regional issues in Parliament. PTI JOP RBT