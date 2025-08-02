Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma seeks Guv intervention to resolve GHADC employees' salary payment

Shillong, Aug 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Saturday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and sought his intervention in resolving the “non-payment of salaries” to employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Sangma blamed the Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya government and GHADC authorities for the crisis, terming the delay in payment of salaries as "administrative indifference" and a sign of "complete governance breakdown".

GHADC employees have reportedly gone without payment for 42 months.

"Close to Rs 300 crore in pending salaries for staff and officers have accumulated over the 42-month period," a senior official of GHADC said, requesting anonymity.

Sangma alleged that the continued failure to pay employees reflects “wilful negligence” and “gross violation of workers' rights”.

"This is not just a lapse; it shows utter disregard for the welfare of those serving in the council," the Trinamool Congress leader asserted.

He urged the governor to convene an urgent review meeting with the chief minister and the departments concerned to resolve the impasse. PTI JOP RBT