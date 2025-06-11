Meghalaya murder: Sonam's brother supports Raja Raghuvanshi's family; to fight to get them justice

Indore: The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five arrested for the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday came out in support of the victim's family and vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

An emotional Govind Raghuvanshi, Sonam's brother, reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house here to console his family members. Sharing the family's grief, he hugged Raja's mother Uma and broke down.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and Sonam got married here on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya on May 23. Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Sonam, who was initially reported missing in Meghalaya, surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday night where she surrendered after her alleged accomplices Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi were arrested for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raghuvanshi. Raj Singh Kushwaha (21), the alleged conspirator, was arrested later.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Raja Raghuvanshi's house, Govind said, "I have announced that I am with Raja's family and will fight a legal battle to get him justice." He said he does not know whether his sister Sonam has admitted her crime or not.

"I met Sonam only for two minutes when she was in the custody of the Meghalaya police. I could not talk to her much. She did not confess her crime in front of me," he added.

When asked about Raj Kushwaha's role in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, he said, ''Raj was just our employee." Accused Sonam's maternal home is located in Indore's Govind Nagar Kharcha area. She handled the family business of lamination sheets used in furniture.

According to the local police, Raj Kushwaha, who was reportedly romantically involved with Sonam and accused of plotting the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, is a 12th dropout and worked as an accountant at the lamination sheet unit owned by Sonam's family.