Meghalaya: NEHU imposes 30 kmph speed limit on campus, mandatory helmets after student accident

Shillong, Nov 24 (PTI) North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) authorities on Monday issued instructions limiting vehicle speed on campus to below 30 kmph and making it mandatory for two-wheelers and cyclists to wear helmets at all times.

The directive comes a week after two students were critically injured when a drunk security guard driving an old car ploughed through them near the campus gate.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, triggered widespread concern over lax enforcement of traffic rules within the university premises.

NEHU officials said the new measures form part of a "zero-tolerance approach" to reckless driving and unsafe road behaviour.

They added that repeated violations will attract disciplinary action.

The university also said signboards highlighting the speed limit and mandatory helmet rule were put up across the campus on Monday to ensure better compliance.

The two injured students, both first-semester undergraduates, though out of danger continue to undergo treatment at a hospital here.