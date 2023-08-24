Meghalaya: Nine cops among 15 injured during protest over cement firm's proposed expansion

Shillong, Aug 24 (PTI) At least 15 people, including nine policemen, were injured in a protest against a public hearing for a cement company's proposed expansion of operations, officials said on Thursday.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control as protesters barged into the premises of the Meghalaya Cements Limited (Topcem) to protest the conduct of the public hearing.

The public hearing was conducted for the proposed expansion of production capacity from 2,600 TPD (0.858 MTPA) to 4,500 TPD (1.485 MTPA) with 10 MW captive power plant and 9.5 MW waste heat recovery system by Meghalaya Cements Ltd at Thangskai village in East Jaintia Hills district.

District Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa said, "At least nine police personnel were injured in the violence. Protesters vandalised the marquee and tried to set it on fire." After discussion with the district administration, representatives of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, village authorities and company executives, the venue for the public hearing was shifted to another hall inside the premises, where the mob attacked again, he said.

Despite several requests, the protesters turned more violent and started stone-pelting, following which police resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, Dhanoa said.

At least six protesters sustained mild injuries in the caning, a village elder said.

The protesters opposed the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the further expansion of the plant, stating that it would cause more environmental degradation.

On August 3, NGOs had urged the district administration not to go ahead with the proposed public hearing.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, the villagers had aired their strong opposition to the proposed public hearing scheduled for the expansion of operations.

The NGOs claimed that the establishment of cement companies in the district has not generated local employment. PTI JOP ACD