Meghalaya: North Eastern Hill University VC's residence vandalised amid students' protest

Shillong, Nov 10 (PTI) Some miscreants vandalised the residence of North Eastern Hill University vice chancellor Prof PS Shukla on Sunday, amid students' protest demanding the removal of the VC and two other officials of the varsity, police said.

Following the vandalism, several officials along with police personnel led by SP (City) D Ashwaghosh reached the spot.

Acting Registrar B Rynjah filed an FIR at Mawlai police station and a case has been registered, an officer said.

Meanwhile, students of the oldest university in the North East region took out a march via the official residence of the VC but were stopped by the police.

Research Scholars Forum NEHU president Superior Syngkli said the VC has gone missing since late November 9.

Syngkli said the research scholars support the varsity students who have been demanding the immediate resignation of Prof Shukla.

Earlier, people from all walks of life, especially students from NEHU and other educational institutions, women and NGOs from the state took part in the march to show solidarity to the agitating students at NEHU Shillong campus.

The march began with a prayer meeting at the Science Cluster of NEHU and ended at the Administrative Block, where students have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last five days. PTI JOP BDC