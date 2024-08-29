Meghalaya: Opposition VPP stages walkout

Shillong, Aug 29 (PTI) The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday staged a walkout from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly when Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira allowed Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma to reply to the party short duration discussion on appointment of teachers in Garo Hills.

The VPP accused the education minister of delivering hate speeches during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

During a discussion on the appointment of teachers in Dadenggre sub-division, VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit demanded that either Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma or one of the Deputy Chief Ministers respond, citing the education minister’s alleged hate speech which violated BNSS regulations.

However, when Shira ruled that the Education Minister would reply, Basaiawmoit, along with three other VPP MLAs, walked out of the assembly.

Prior to the walkout, Basaiawmoit expressed his refusal to listen to Rakkam A Sangma's response, claiming that the minister's speech was intended to incite division between communities. He also threatened further action if his demands were not met.

"I will not listen to the education minister. (His hate speech) is in violation against section 196 of the BNSS. If the CM or one of the deputy CMs are not addressing the issue, I will not listen," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong defended the decision to allow the minister to reply, stating that personal charges against members should not be discussed in the House.

Tynsong suggested that the matter should be handled through legal channels, noting that an FIR had already been filed against Sangma.

He also emphasised adherence to parliamentary rules and expressed concern over bringing personal issues into the legislative proceedings. PTI JOP MNB