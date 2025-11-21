Meghalaya orders removal of all products using 'ORS' in misleading manner from retail shelves

Shillong, Nov 21 (PTI) Health authorities in Meghalaya on Friday ordered the immediate removal of all products using the term 'ORS' in any misleading manner from retail shelves across the state, officials said.

In a directive issued here, the Commissionerate of Food Safety instructed wholesalers and distributors to "recall" such products from retailers, pharmacies and doctors' clinics immediately.

The wholesalers and distributors have been directed to return the products to the respective manufacturers for relabelling in line with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directives.

They have also been told to follow the Standard Operating Procedures to ensure complete traceability during the recall process.

"We cannot allow products to misuse the term ORS, which has a very specific therapeutic purpose," a senior official of the commissionerate told PTI.

"These drinks do not meet the prescribed formulation under the Food Safety & Standards Regulations, and continuing to sell them would amount to misleading consumers," the official added.

Officials said the state-wide enforcement drive would be conducted by designated officers and food safety officers in compliance with an FSSAI clarification dated October 15, which stated that beverages using the term 'ORS' are misbranded and misleading as they do not meet the formulation standards for oral rehydration salts.

The FSSAI has clarified that ORS is a therapeutic formulation and cannot be marketed or sold as a general-consumption beverage.

"We expect full cooperation from all manufacturers, distributors and retailers," the official added.

"This action is necessary to protect public health and ensure that only standard and compliant products reach consumers," he added.

The authorities have urged all stakeholders to ensure consumers are protected from misleading and non-standard products. PTI JOP ACD