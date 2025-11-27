Meghalaya: Over 250 Agniveers join Assam Regiment post training

Shillong, Nov 27 (PTI) A total of 274 Agniveers and 509 Territorial Army recruits have joined the Assam Regiment after completing their training, officials said in Meghalaya.

A passing out parade of the 6th Agniveer batch was held on Wednesday at the Assam Regimental Centre here, they said.

“783 trainees, including 274 Agniveers and 509 Territorial Army recruits, have now joined the Assam Regiment, continuing its proud legacy since 1941,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a post on X.

“As they prepare to serve in extreme conditions and remote borders, I urged them to uphold the Regiment’s motto ‘Assam Vikram’ and the Army’s core values: Duty, Sacrifice, Discipline, and Patriotism,” he added.

The newly inducted personnel have completed rigorous training designed to enhance physical endurance, discipline and combat readiness, the officials said. PTI JOP RBT