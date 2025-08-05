Meghalaya panel absolves police officer of human rights violation charges

Shillong, Aug 5 (PTI) The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has given a clean chit to East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi in connection with his alleged attempt to forcefully remove activist Bindas Syiem from a hunger strike last year.

The panel observed that the testimonies of the witnesses, including that of the aggrieved person, were inconsistent and lacked reliability.

"Thus, as no case of violation of human rights is made out against the Respondent Mr Rituraj Ravi and the case is closed," it said in an order.

The case was filed by Enlang Sawian, alleging that on June 9, 2024, a team of heavily armed police personnel led by Ravi attempted to forcibly remove Syiem from her hunger strike protest near the Secretariat, without the presence of a female officer or an executive magistrate.

Following this, two more complaints were lodged on June 13 - one by Hynniewtrep Integrated Organization (HITO) office-bearers Donbok Dkhar and Shaniah Nongrum, and another jointly by Purity Phawa and Marylis Mawrie.

Both sought action against the SP for allegedly attempting to evict Syiem, who was protesting the delay in repairs of the Nongpoh-Umden road.

The order noted that while some witnesses alleged violation of constitutional rights, cross-examination revealed no indecent or improper conduct by the police.

The aggrieved person, Bindas Syiem, in her deposition, did not directly allege any specific rights violation, stating only that she felt her rights were infringed because police arrived late at night with an ambulance, without medical personnel present.

"On consideration of the evidence on record, it is seen that the testimonies of at least three witnesses are not in harmony on the core incident," the Commission stated, adding that while the testimony of the aggrieved person carries weight, it must also be consistent and credible.

The Commission in its July 25 order also noted that other persons present with Syiem on the night of the incident were not produced as witnesses, and no video evidence of the event was submitted.

Although the case was closed, the Commission pointed out procedural lapses and suggested institutional reforms. PTI JOP NN