Meghalaya partners Olympian Abhinav Bindra to promote value-based education

Shillong, Aug 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation to implement the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in schools across the state.

The MoU was signed between the department of education, department of sports and youth affairs and the foundation in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra here.

Sangma, speaking at the event, said the initiative aligned with the government's youth-first policies.

"Sports is not just an activity, it shapes us, instills discipline, hard work and responsibility, and builds values that last a lifetime. The Olympic Values Education Programme complements our vision of investing in the youth and ensuring they grow into responsible and productive citizens," he said.

He assured full government support for OVEP's rollout and stressed that with more than 50 per cent of Meghalaya's population below 20 years, the programme was a long-term investment.

Bindra, in his address, highlighted the transformative power of value-based education.

Developed by the International Olympic Committee, OVEP leverages the appeal of sport and Olympic ideals to promote life skills, character building and holistic education.

Thousands of school students in Meghalaya are expected to benefit from the programme.

Following the MoU, a presentation was made by Abhinav Futuristics Pvt Ltd on setting up a world-class high performance sports science and injury centre in the state, which will provide advanced training, rehabilitation and sports science facilities to help athletes compete at national and international levels.

The MoU, officials said, marks a milestone in Meghalaya's mission to become a hub of educational excellence and sporting achievement.