Meghalaya police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for blast info

Shillong, Mar 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information leading to the arrest of people involved in the IED blast at the contentious Punjabi Lane area in the city, which resulted in one person being injured.

The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 pm on Saturday, was triggered by a crude IED placed inside a metal container, East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi said.

Ravi said, "Anyone providing credible and substantial information leading to the arrest of any person involved in this crime will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential." He urged people with relevant information to contact the confidential cell through Call/Text/WhatsApp at 9366790273 or via email at specialcell.ekh.mlp@gmail.com.

While the blast's modus operandi resembles previous incidents linked to the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council militants, no organisation has claimed responsibility thus far, he added.

A suo-motu FIR has been filed at the Sadar PS under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act to facilitate further investigation.

Police are committed to thoroughly investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and ensure justice, the officer said, categorising the blast as a terrorist act punishable under relevant laws.

Gurjit Singh, a Punjabi Lane resident and secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee, described the blast as deafening and noted threats received by the community since a 2018 land dispute.

Singh expressed confidence in the police's efforts to address the situation.