Meghalaya Police arrest 2 persons in connection with coal mine blast

Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with a blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district that claimed at least 18 lives, Director General of Police I Nongrang said on Friday.

Another person has been identified in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway, she said.

At least 18 people have been killed and eight others injured in an explosion in the illegal mine on Thursday.

Rescue operations were underway amid fears that many more might be trapped. PTI JOP ACD