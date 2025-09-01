Meghalaya Police arrest 3 from Assam in theft cases

Ampati, Sep 1 (PTI) A gang of thieves was busted in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district with the arrest of three persons from Assam, police said on Monday.

The trio was involved in a series of thefts in Meghalaya, and targeted both government and private properties, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Meghalaya Police conducted a raid in Assam's Mankachar area on August 29 and arrested one Iftakul Islam (43).

Stolen items, including batteries, copper wires, and an abrasive cutting machine, linked to theft cases registered at the Ampati police station, were recovered from him, along with a pickup truck suspected to have been used for transporting the stolen property, police said.

Two more accused, Amirul Islam (23) and Shahidul Islam (26), were arrested from the same area on Monday following Iftakul's interrogation.

Police said the trio were part of an organised gang operating across the Garo Hills and Mankachar, and efforts are on to trace other stolen items and nab the remaining members. PTI JOP SOM