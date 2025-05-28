Meghalaya Police deploys drones, sniffer dogs to search missing Indore couple

Shillong, May 28 (PTI) Meghalaya Police on Wednesday deployed drones and sniffer dogs to search for the Indore couple who went missing in East Khasi Hills district's Sohra area, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had spoken to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart on Tuesday night assuring all possible assistance.

"Today, drones and special dog squads were pressed into service to search for the couple who went missing since Sunday evening," a senior home department official told PTI.

Drones and K9 units were called to support three search teams deployed along the trail to the root bridges in which the couple had stayed for a night.

After proper investigation of their travel route, police said Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22 and rented a scooter to visit the living root bridges at Nongriat village under Sohra PS.

Police informed that they stayed at a homestay for a night and checked out the following day to return to Mawlakhiat.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra following which the initial search operation was planned with the help of local villagers, the official said.

"Till date, we do not have verified reports confirming the couple's movements and their phone remained switched off," a senior police officer involved in the search and rescue operations said.

"Sangma called on his Madhya Pradesh counterpart yesterday and assured all possible help from Meghalaya Police and all concerned in tracing the missing couple," a source close to the Chief Minister said.

The three teams were deployed from 9am till sunset in Nongriat, Mawsahew and Weisawdong area, police said, adding that search operations will be extended to the gorges along the Shillong-Sohra road. PTI JOP MNB