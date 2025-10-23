Meghalaya Police files chargesheet in 'record 13 days' over rape-murder of minor

Shillong, Oct 23 (PTI) The Meghalaya Police has filed a chargesheet in connection with the alleged sexual assault and murder of a child in Mawlasnai Outpost area in Ri-Bhoi district within a “record span” of 13 days, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The case was registered on October 10 at Nongpoh Women’s Police Station, following the recovery of the child's body on October 9, hours after she went missing, he said.

The accused, a resident of Kalapangti village in the district, was arrested soon after the recovery of the body.

“The investigation was completed in a record 13 days, in keeping with the department's commitment to file the chargesheet within two weeks of the crime,” Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

“This prompt investigation reflects the department's resolve to ensure swift justice in crimes against women and children,” Singh added. PTI JOP RBT