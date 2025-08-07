Meghalaya Police launches traffic helplines

Shillong, Aug 7 (PTI) In a bid to streamline traffic management and enhance emergency response in Shillong, Meghalaya Police has launched seven dedicated, branch-wise traffic control helpline numbers, officials said.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem on Thursday said the initiative aims to ensure quicker reporting and resolution of traffic-related issues, including congestion, vehicular breakdowns, accidents, unsafe road conditions, and other emergencies.

"Given Shillong's hilly terrain and narrow roads, characteristics it shares with many other hill stations, the city is particularly vulnerable to traffic snarls, especially during peak hours and inclement weather. These helplines are a step toward building a more responsive and efficient traffic management system," Syiem said.

The branch-wise helpline numbers are as follows: Laban Traffic Branch 69093-96411, Laitumkhrah (69093-96412), Rynjah (69093-96413) Lumdiengjri (69093-96414), Sadar (69093-96415) Madanrting (69093-96416) and Mawlai (69093-96417).

Residents are encouraged to contact the respective branches for timely assistance regarding traffic-related queries or emergencies, he added.